Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to man accused of pronouncing triple talaq

The man argued that the allegations were false and fabricated as the woman was still his legally wedded wife who was habitual in creating nuisance.

Published: 16th August 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 03:44 PM

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of pronouncing triple talaq on his wife and gave him six weeks' time to deposit Rs four lakhs towards the upbringing of two daughters.

Justice Mukta Gupta said that pre-arrest bail was subject to the man joining the investigation and directed him to inform the court concerned in case of change of mobile number and/or the residential address.

"The petition is disposed of directing that in the event of arrest, the petitioner be released on bail on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety bond of the like amount subject to the satisfaction of the Arresting Officer/SHO concerned," the court ordered on August 3.

To show his bonafide, he volunteered to deposit Rs four lakhs with the court, in the best interest of his daughters.

The court directed that the money be placed in two fixed deposits of Rs two lakhs each and in case the wife wishes, Rs two lakhs be released for the upbringing of the two daughters.

"As undertaken by the petitioner a sum of Rs four lakhs will be deposited with the Registrar General of this Court within six weeks, who will ensure that the same is placed in two fixed deposits of Rs two lakhs each," the judge said.

The remaining amount, the court clarified, would be subject to the final outcome in the trial or any settlement arrived at between the parties.

The FIR, which was registered under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act, 2019, alleged that the man pronounced triple talaq on the wife who was the complainant and has now performed a second marriage.

The wife claimed that she was not only asked to bring money but also given severe beatings.

It was said that on the birth to a female child, the wife was allegedly threatened to be killed and cursed and in order to save her matrimonial life, her parents gave her Rs two lakhs.

On the birth of the second female child, things worsened and the wife's father arranged for a rented accommodation here along with all household expenses, he plea said.

