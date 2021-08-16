STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five flag masts inaugurated on Sunday, 500 more to be ready by Republic Day

Chief Minister Arvind Kejrial, along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendra Jain, inaugurated five flag masts in the city on the occasion of Independence Day. 

Published: 16th August 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:57 AM

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

Participating in the Independence Day event at East Kidwai Nagar, Kejriwal said five masts hoisting Tricolours have been installed in Delhi and by the coming Republic Day, 500 of them will be ready. 

“The purpose of installing the Tirangas in Delhi is that when a person leaves for work, they should see the Tiranga on the way. This will inculcate patriotism and pride in them,” said Kejriwal.  

Along with East Kidwai Nagar, high-mast Tricolours have been installed at Kalkaji, Patparganj, Rani Bagh and Dwarka. Kejriwal said that while hoisting the national flag, he remembered the Anna Andolan days. Social activist Anna Hazare was the face of the ‘India Against Corruption’ movement of which Kejriwal was also a part. 

“I remember during Anna Andolan, Tiranga was always present on the stage. Whenever Anna ji gave the slogan of Bharat Mata Ki, everyone, even sitting in their homes, replied with a Jai” said Kejriwal. As part of its ‘Deshbhakti Budget’, the Delhi government has allocated  `45 crore to set up high-mast national flags. 

Comments

