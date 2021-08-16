STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

On Independence Day, ex-servicemen march in support of Singhu farmers

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said lakhs of farmers joined the ‘Tiranga Yatras’ taken out in numerous ways in different parts of the country. 

Published: 16th August 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers celebrate Independence Day at Gazipur border on Sunday

Farmers celebrate Independence Day at Gazipur border on Sunday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On the occasion of Independence Day, ex-servicemen on Sunday held a march at the Singhu border where protesting farmers were celebrating ‘Kisan Mazdoor Azadi Sangram Diwas’.
Veteran farmer leader Satnam Singh hoisted the Tricolour at the Singhu border and some cultural programmes were also lined up.

“Satnam Singh (85) hoisted the Tricolour at 11 am, following which the former servicemen marched in their dresses. Students of DAV College in Jalandhar performed ‘Bhangra’,” farmer leader Raminder Singh 
Patiala said.

“The ex-servicemen marched from the KFC restaurant till the main stage at the Singhu border. ‘Kisan Mazdoor Azadi Sangram Diwas’ is being celebrated across the nation where people are hoisting flags in support of the farmers,” Patiala said.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said lakhs of farmers joined the ‘Tiranga Yatras’ taken out in numerous ways in different parts of the country.  Another leader said the national flag was also hoisted at the Tikri border. A ‘Tiranga yatra’ was also held at the Ghazipur border.

“We hoisted the flag at 8 in the morning. A ‘Tiranga yatra’ of 500 motorcycles from Hapur reached the Ghazipur border at around 2 pm to celebrate the Independence Day,” Dharmendra Malik of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) said. Farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws since November last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers protest Singhu border farmers Independence Day
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp