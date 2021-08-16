On Independence Day, ex-servicemen march in support of Singhu farmers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Independence Day, ex-servicemen on Sunday held a march at the Singhu border where protesting farmers were celebrating ‘Kisan Mazdoor Azadi Sangram Diwas’.

Veteran farmer leader Satnam Singh hoisted the Tricolour at the Singhu border and some cultural programmes were also lined up.

“Satnam Singh (85) hoisted the Tricolour at 11 am, following which the former servicemen marched in their dresses. Students of DAV College in Jalandhar performed ‘Bhangra’,” farmer leader Raminder Singh

Patiala said.

“The ex-servicemen marched from the KFC restaurant till the main stage at the Singhu border. ‘Kisan Mazdoor Azadi Sangram Diwas’ is being celebrated across the nation where people are hoisting flags in support of the farmers,” Patiala said.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said lakhs of farmers joined the ‘Tiranga Yatras’ taken out in numerous ways in different parts of the country. Another leader said the national flag was also hoisted at the Tikri border. A ‘Tiranga yatra’ was also held at the Ghazipur border.

“We hoisted the flag at 8 in the morning. A ‘Tiranga yatra’ of 500 motorcycles from Hapur reached the Ghazipur border at around 2 pm to celebrate the Independence Day,” Dharmendra Malik of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) said. Farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws since November last year.