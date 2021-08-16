STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Purple Penchant's new song '7 Special People' tribute to victims, survivors of 2020 North East Delhi riots

Musicians Avik Roy and Bhanu Sharma narrate stories of courage, empathy, and hope through their song, 7 Special People

Published: 16th August 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Locals serve tea and food to the affected at Brijpuri area of Delhi | express

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Purple Penchant, an alternative indie rock band by drummer and composer Avik Roy and vocalist and bassist Bhanu Sharma, is out with a song titled 7 Special People as a tribute to the victims and survivors of 2020 North East Delhi riots.

“These riots have been the most under-reported ones so far. There was a lot of negative news that circulated. But we came across many stories of hope and positivity. People from both communities helped maintain communal harmony, tended to the victims and saved lives,” says Roy, the lyricist of the song.“We wanted to bring out these positive stories — of courage, empathy, and hope,” quips Sharma, who has delivered the political commentary in the song, and laid down a smooth bass line to give it a solid foundation.

“The CAA/NRC protest period was an emotional one for me. I witnessed police brutality up close. There were violent attempts to quash the right to protest and the deadly riots followed, wherein we saw the city’s worst side. But, so many individuals full of courage, passion and compassion came forward and determinedly helped control these riots. They are the inspiration behind 7 Special People,” adds Sharma.

This homage is also for the public who stood their ground against the rioters. “It is a reminder that we have not lost our sense of community. That despite the grim news, there still exist scores of people who give us the hope that we can stand strong as a country,” says Roy.

Roy is also coming out with short video interviews of these seven people on his YouTube channel, wherein these people will recount the incident in their own words. Talking about how they got in touch with the seven, Roy says, “Following the lockdown, we did some fund-raisers to help people with food and medicines. One of these was with an NGO Karwan-e-Mohabbat that was helping riot-affected families. This NGO connected us to these seven people.”

7 Special People is inspired by Porcupine Tree’s Sound of Muzak and Sting’s 7 Days; the influences are identifiable in the drum solo and vocals. The song’s structure follows a traditional verse, pre-chorus and chorus format, with two solo interludes between the first chorus and the second verse and at the beginning of the outro respectively.

“The entire song continues in 7/4 until the outro, where Roy shifts to playing in 4 but the band continues to play in 7, giving it a unique polyrhythmic finale. Unlike other songs that make a distinct attempt to sound odd when rhythmic oddities are involved, 7 Special People remains accessible to the listener throughout,” says Roy. 7 Special People and its music video is available on Spotify, YouTube and Apple, among other streaming services.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Purple Penchant 7 Special People Delhi riots North east delhi riots
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp