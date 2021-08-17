STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
32 cluster buses equipped with modern technology flagged off in Delhi

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday flagged off 32 air-conditioned low floor CNG propelled cluster buses from Rajghat Cluster Depot.

Published: 17th August 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot after flagging off cluster buses at Rajghat bus depot in Delhi on Monday.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot after flagging off cluster buses at Rajghat bus depot in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday flagged off 32 air-conditioned low floor CNG propelled cluster buses from Rajghat Cluster Depot. With the addition of these buses, the tally of Delhi’s fleet of buses increased to 6,793.

Gahlot said, “Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Government launched 452 BS VI compliant buses including 32 that are being dedicated to the people of Delhi today. Equipped with world-class latest technology, special care has been taken for the comfort, convenience and safety of the passengers in all these buses.”

The first lot of 100 AC low floor buses was launched on the city route network in February 2020 under the Cluster Scheme. During the pandemic, 452 new buses have been inducted under the cluster scheme. 

These buses are equipped with modern technology, including real-time passenger information systems, CCTV cameras, GPS, fire detection, live video streaming in case of emergency, pink seats reserved for ladies, panic buttons and other facilities. 

Currently, Cluster buses are operated on 306 city routes network in Delhi. The additional 32 buses will be deployed on four additional Cluster Routes - 993, 380, 390 and 244. 

