STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Celebrate with the South

With the week-long Onam celebrations on, a typical Sadhya meal is on every foodie’s wish-list.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Onam Sadhya at Savya Rasa, Delhi.

Onam Sadhya at Savya Rasa, Delhi.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

With the week-long Onam celebrations on, a typical Sadhya meal is on every foodie’s wish-list. Giving  Delhi denizens a new spot to indulge in the traditional Onam fare, the award-winning restaurant Savya Rasa from Bengaluru, has curated a 30-dish feast for this weekend at its recently opened city outpost.

The Sadhya dishes include boiled rice, all kinds of curries, papadam, plain yogurt or buttermilk, banana or plantain chips, and desserts. Given that the Sadhya is a vegetarian feast, we are welcome to supplement it with the restaurant’s carnivorous offerings, which round up some of the best representative foods of the states south of the Deccan.

Thengai Paal Rasam

The menu meanders through various culinary geographies that are Kongunadu, Chettinad, Malabar (Moplah), Nasrani (Syrian Christian), Mangaluru, Mysuru, and many more that lie scattered across the southern states, providing a tasteful snapshot of each style and sensibility of dining and feeding.

We start with the Thengai Paal Rasa from the Kongu Nadu region, which sees the fierce heat of a textbook rasam tempered by gentle coconut milk and ghee-perfumed tomatoes, making for a medley of flavours and sensations, which is only right given that Kongu Nadu traverses three of the five southern states.

Keeping it company are Konaseema Kodi Veppudu and the Mini Meen Polichathu; the former comprising gentle desiccated chicken with a bite being marinated in the popular and piquant guntur chilli of Nelvlore. Meanwhile the mini filets of seer fish, marinated in a tangy paste redolent with tamarind, are rolled in a banana leaf and griddled on a tawa, presenting you with all the masaledar morsels you could wish for.

For our mains, we get the Milagu Kozhi Chettinad, which is chicken gravy rendered robust with the famed crushed black pepper of the region, further scented with star anise, edible lichen, coconut and curry leaves. Accompanying this is the Bun Parotta, a puffy, yet still crunch multi layered bread made with refined wheat flour, egg and butter making it ideal for mopping up that spicy chicken.

For dessert, we indulge in the Kavuni Arisi Halwa, a sweet-as-sin rice kedgeree thickened with milk and cashew nuts and a somehow even more decadent Karupatti Halwa, a melt-in-the-mouth gelatinous sweet made with reduced palm sugar syrup, rice flour, clarified butter and fried cashew nuts. As you can imagine, we leave the restaurant with our own Maha Belly.

AT: Shop no 242, 
DLF Avenue, Saket
PRICE (FOR TWO) Rs 2,400 (including taxes)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onam Sadhya meal Delhi Savya Rasa
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp