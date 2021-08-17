STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt makes vaccination of DTTE staff compulsory

To maximize the safety and health of the education community, the DTTE requires all teaching and non-teaching staff of its institutions to be vaccinated.

The heads of the institutions should ensure that staffers who have taken their first dose should get their second as per the protocol.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi government ordered the vaccination of staffers working at various institutions under the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE).

The DTTE also issued a list of dedicated vaccination sites where teaching and non-teaching staff can get inoculated. “All the teaching and non-teaching staff working in various institutions under DTTE have been at the forefront as Covid warriors against the pandemic,” the order said. 

To maximize the safety and health of the education community, the DTTE requires all teaching and non-teaching staff of its institutions to be vaccinated on an urgent basis, it said.

“Accordingly, the heads of institutions under DTTE are directed to ensure that all teaching and non-teaching staff who have not taken the first dose should be vaccinated within 15 days positively at the dedicated sites,” the order read.

It directed the heads of the institutions to ensure that staffers who have taken their first dose should get their second as per the protocol issued by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare. It also asked the heads to upload the status of vaccinated staff on the Google tracker. 

