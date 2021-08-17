STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Sports complex to come up as part of road revamp plan

As part of the project, the PWD will also utilise vacant space below Lajpat Nagar flyover to construct a sports complex.

Published: 17th August 2021

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After redeveloping a small stretch of the old BRT corridor on pilot basis, the PWD has begun works to decongest and pedestrianise another major road in the city — Ashram flyover to Moolchand flyover stretch which is infamous for heavy traffic jams and accidents. 

As part of the project, the PWD will also utilise vacant space below Lajpat Nagar flyover to construct a sports complex. The sports complex will have a badminton court, gym and other recreational facilities for the public.

“The width of the badminton court will be approximately 6 metre. For public safety, zebra polls and crossings will be created wherever such facilities are developed. The complex will be guarded with iron gates, decorated with designer LED lights and plantations, and seating arrangements will also be made,” said the official.

Currently, most of the open spaces below flyovers are used by homeless people. The official further said that since homeless people don’t have any place to go, they will be moved to shelter homes.  The PWD will also widen the road wherever land is available. To resolve the waterlogging issues that surface during every monsoon on this stretch, the department will redevelop the drainage system on the  4.5- km-long corridor.

“The stretch from Ashram to Moolchand witnesses waterlogging during every monsoon. To prevent this, the drain line will be completely redeveloped. They will be made deeper and CCTVs will be installed to keep a close vigil on the people dumping garbage,” said the official. 

Further, high-tech signal lights will be installed on the four busy signal points at Lajpat, Ashram, Moolchand and Gupta Market. These modern signal lights differ from normal signal lights; if there is a red or green signal, the entire signal pole and the zebra crossing will blink in the same colour. This will give indication to drivers about the signal from a longer distance. 

A senior PWD official said the project is part of the AAP’s ambitious project to redevelop 540-km-long roads in the city on European standards.  The works have started and is expected to be completed in the next 8 to 12 months, said the official.

Facilities: sports complex - bacdminton court, gym and other activities below the Lajpat nagar flyover, redevelopment of drainage system, cycle tracks, lightings, streetfurniture, hightech traffic lights

