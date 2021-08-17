Delhi Urdu Academy plans online language sessions

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Urdu Academy Delhi is taking steps to launch online courses. After suspension of physical classes due to Covid pandemic last year, the academy has been receiving requests to start digital learning modules. Officials associated with the language training programmes said non-government agencies could be roped in to prepare an online curriculum.

“Because of the pandemic, all our activities came to a halt. Given the health emergency, our budget is also limited. However, the proposal (to initiate digital learning) is being taken up. Hopefully, we will be able to initiate online classes soon,” said an official.

To promote Urdu and also to cater to the need of senior government officials, Delhi Police personnel, artistes, lawyers, journalists and other professionals, 10 centres have been established, where certificate and diploma courses are available for Urdu enthusiasts.

The academy is also exploring possibilities to resume physical classes. “If schools and colleges are reopened, we may also restart our centres. But online courses can continue along with physical teaching. To prepare a digital module, we would set up a team of experts; the process may take some more time,” added the official.

About 1,500 learners take admission in these courses every year. An academy official informed that inspiration to run digital classes stems from the initiatives undertaken by the instructors who were running regular courses.

“When physical classes had to be suspended, teachers came forward to complete the syllabus on their own. They made efforts to connect with the students enrolled for the courses. They made groups and managed to finish the syllabus,” said the official. The academy is also considering publishing the Urdu Primer to facilitate beginners who intend to learn the language.