Delhi Minister reviews works of water extraction project

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is constructing water extraction wells across the national capital to meet the water demand for the ambitious 24x7 Water Supply project, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

In its commitment towards bringing its promises to reality, the government is leaving no stone unturned to expedite the project, said Jain after chairing a review meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board.

“Delhi government is constructing unique water extraction wells to meet 24x7 water demand and will leave no stone unturned to bring the project to reality,” he said. He gave important directions to officials to fast-track the pending works. Jain instructed the officials to work vigorously towards the scheme.

The meeting was convened to discuss the ongoing work of underground reservoirs and for reviewing pending works. “All works related to boring, tube-wells and sewage treatment plants should be completed in time so that the objectives of Yamuna Cleaning and 24x7 water supply can be achieved,” said Jain.

The minister further said, “Local augmentation should be done at underground reservoirs wherever groundwater levels are high for increasing the reservoir capacity.”

Jain informed, “RO systems will be installed along with the tube-wells to ensure best quality water.” The government is constructing unique water extraction wells to meet the future water demand, he said.