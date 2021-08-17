STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nangal minor rape case: Accused tried to mislead probe, no sign of short circuit in cooler, says SIT

The investigation also revealed that the priest used to watch porn movies and get massage from the deceased girl.

Published: 17th August 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 04:03 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a new development in Delhi's Nangal minor rape case, Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday revealed there was no sign of a short circuit in the water cooler as alleged by the four accused.

As per information shared by SIT, Delhi Police Crime Branch ruled out electrocution as a possible cause of death of the victim and established that the accused tried to mislead the police.

The recreation of the crime scene by experts shows no sign of a short circuit in the water cooler. The electrician of the crematorium, who is also a key witness in the case, ruled out the claim made by the prime accused.

The investigation also revealed that the priest used to watch porn movies and get massage from the deceased girl.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi on August 1. The accused had claimed that the girl died while having water from the cooler.

Radheshyam, the main accused and the priest of the crematorium had tried to mislead SIT by stating that he used to get electric shocks from the water cooler and had also contacted an electrician for the repair. The police had tested the water cooler and were waiting for the reports.

Meanwhile, SIT said that a charge sheet will be filed against the four accused. "We have sufficient evidence to charge sheet all four without polygraph tests," they stated. 

