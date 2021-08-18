STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Documentary filmmaker held by Delhi Police for fake entry letter

ASI officials said that Mitra came with a fake permission to carry out videography and also take still photos.

film shooting movie shooting cameraman

Image of movie shooting used for representation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following a complaint from the Delhi circle of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a documentary filmmaker who allegedly tried to sneak into the 13th century heritage site at Hauz Khas with a fake permission letter.

The FIR was lodged in Safdarjung Enclave Police Station on Monday. Ingit Pratap Singh (DCP Southwest) said, “We have registered an FIR following a complaint from ASI. Ankon Mitra, a documentary filmmaker, was arrested.”

The accused produced a permission letter which was not issued to the officer concerned. As the staff posted at the heritage site became suspicious, they alerted a senior official after which a police complaint was lodged. 

ASI officials said that Mitra came with fake permission to carry out videography and also take still photos. The letter was bearing a stamp of Delhi Circle office at Safdarjung Tomb which is now closed.

“The filmmaker wanted to place some paper art objects inside the Hauz Khas complex and shoot photos and videos. Hence, he got the alleged permission letter. The stamp on the letter was of the office which was closed years ago. Hence, the staff stopped him,” said an ASI official. 

