STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DPCC directs industrial associations to register by Aug 31 or face action

As per the new directive, not only the new but old industries will also have to register with the watchdog in the next few days.

Published: 18th August 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Air Pollution, Smog

People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has directed all industrial associations in the national capital to register themselves with the regulatory authority by August 31. The registration form to be filled up by industrial units is available on its website, said the DPCC.

Meanwhile, DPCC issued notices to three waste management companies in the city, imposing a fine of at least Rs 5,00,000 on each of them for air pollution. The DPCC issued three separate notices to the East Delhi Waste Processing Company Limited in Ghazipur, Delhi MSW Solutions Ltd in Bawana, and the Timarpur-Okhla Waste Management Company Limited in Jasola.

The pollution watchdog issued a notice saying that all the industrial units should be registered for consent to operate. If not done, strict action will be taken against them. Consent registration is necessary for all industries, whether they are causing pollution or not. There are 28 authorised industrial units in the national capital, but many unauthorised units are running in residential areas across NCR.

The DPCC is trying to map those industries which haven’t been subjected to full assessment. Earlier, the DPCC conducted a door-to- door survey of all industrial units to find out which of them were causing pollution and the steps taken by them to manage the problem. Measures like using clean gas at industrial units are taken, but the air and water of Delhi is getting increasingly polluted through industries. The situation worsens every year during the winter season.

As per the new directive, not only the new but old industries will also have to register with the watchdog in the next few days. Non-compliance of this direction will result in serious action like cutting of water and electricity supply or sealing of the unit. The DPCC monitors the quality of water, ambient air and stack emissions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DPCC Delhi Pollution
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp