DPCC directs industrial associations to register by Aug 31 or face action

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has directed all industrial associations in the national capital to register themselves with the regulatory authority by August 31. The registration form to be filled up by industrial units is available on its website, said the DPCC.

Meanwhile, DPCC issued notices to three waste management companies in the city, imposing a fine of at least Rs 5,00,000 on each of them for air pollution. The DPCC issued three separate notices to the East Delhi Waste Processing Company Limited in Ghazipur, Delhi MSW Solutions Ltd in Bawana, and the Timarpur-Okhla Waste Management Company Limited in Jasola.

The pollution watchdog issued a notice saying that all the industrial units should be registered for consent to operate. If not done, strict action will be taken against them. Consent registration is necessary for all industries, whether they are causing pollution or not. There are 28 authorised industrial units in the national capital, but many unauthorised units are running in residential areas across NCR.

The DPCC is trying to map those industries which haven’t been subjected to full assessment. Earlier, the DPCC conducted a door-to- door survey of all industrial units to find out which of them were causing pollution and the steps taken by them to manage the problem. Measures like using clean gas at industrial units are taken, but the air and water of Delhi is getting increasingly polluted through industries. The situation worsens every year during the winter season.

As per the new directive, not only the new but old industries will also have to register with the watchdog in the next few days. Non-compliance of this direction will result in serious action like cutting of water and electricity supply or sealing of the unit. The DPCC monitors the quality of water, ambient air and stack emissions.