Pop-ups are back!

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

One indicator that people are reclaiming their lives can be gauged from the return of flea markets in the city. This week alone, one is scheduled in Gurugram at Iris Broadway Mall and another one is at Select CITYWALK in Delhi; the venues playing host and organiser.

Flea market pop-ups are an important element of Delhi’s millennial culture, and a hub for artists, designers, chefs, start-ups, home entrepreneurs, even mavericks, to offer wares in every price range. This display of sheer range and creativity has made it a hit. “I was a regular at these pop ups, be it any area in Delhi. I have picked up inexpensive exclusive artefacts at these markets, and I am glad to hear these are being held again,” says Punam Singh, a resident of Gurjinder Vihar, Greater Noida.

Another regular to these pop-ups is Rajeswari Thyagrajan of Sector 105, Noida, who shares, “I sorely missed these flea markets, because I have almost always shopped for jewellery pieces, handicraft saris, handmade terracotta items, and aroma products from here. The products are good, and I get a sense of satisfaction that I am helping the creators grow.”

The Popbox by CITYWALK at Select CITYWALK (till August 20), features home grown brands across categories like fashion, accessories, food and home ware. The Iris Broadway Flea Market has stalls showcasing artefacts from Kashmir, Rajasthan, Lucknow, Banaras, and leather products from Kanpur and authentic cuisines from multiple states across North India. The success of their earlier pop up (during R-Day 2021) encouraged the organisers to attempt another one for I-Day on a similar scale.

“We are so glad to be able to pull off the event so smoothly with almost negligible violations of following coronavirus protocols,” says Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Group that has organised the Iris Broadway Flea Market. “On the I-day, we had organised origami craft, kite flying, balloon art, live caricature sketching etc., wherein visitors participated enthusiastically,” adds Trehan.“An increase in vaccination numbers has brought about an overall positive sentiment, which encouraged us to organise this pop up,” says Gitanjali Singh, Vice President-Marketing, Select CITYWALK.

For small home-grown brands, pop-ups enable good customer-connect. It helps brands educate clients about their product line and build trust. These are also a boon for brands that mainly have an online presence without the retail stores. “These are better since I don’t have to invest in buying a shop,” says Garima Mittal, a Noida-based home baker. “Also, it helps increase our digital reach as once people meet us, they start following us on social media and return to social media handles to pick our new products,” says Rubina Mirza, boutique owner.