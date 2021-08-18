STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pop-ups are back!

Entrepreneurs and patrons are elated by the ongoing flea markets in Delhi-NCR

Published: 18th August 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Iris Broadway Flea Market, at Iris Broadway Mall, Gurugram

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

One indicator that people are reclaiming their lives can be gauged from the return of flea markets in the city. This week alone, one is scheduled in Gurugram at Iris Broadway Mall and another one is at Select CITYWALK in Delhi; the venues playing host and organiser.

Flea market pop-ups are an important element of Delhi’s millennial culture, and a hub for artists, designers, chefs, start-ups, home entrepreneurs, even mavericks, to offer wares in every price range. This display of sheer range and creativity has made it a hit. “I was a regular at these pop ups, be it any area in Delhi. I have picked up inexpensive exclusive artefacts at these markets, and I am glad to hear these are being held again,” says Punam Singh, a resident of Gurjinder Vihar, Greater Noida.

Another regular to these pop-ups is Rajeswari Thyagrajan of Sector 105, Noida, who shares, “I sorely missed these flea markets, because I have almost always shopped for jewellery pieces, handicraft saris, handmade terracotta items, and aroma products from here. The products are good, and I get a sense of satisfaction that I am helping the creators grow.” 

The Popbox by CITYWALK at Select CITYWALK (till August 20), features home grown brands across categories like fashion, accessories, food and home ware. The Iris Broadway Flea Market has stalls showcasing artefacts from Kashmir, Rajasthan, Lucknow, Banaras, and leather products from Kanpur and authentic cuisines from multiple states across North India. The success of their earlier pop up (during R-Day 2021) encouraged the organisers to attempt another one for I-Day on a similar scale.

“We are so glad to be able to pull off the event so smoothly with almost negligible violations of following coronavirus protocols,” says Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Group that has organised the Iris Broadway Flea Market. “On the I-day, we had organised origami craft, kite flying, balloon art, live caricature sketching etc., wherein visitors participated enthusiastically,” adds Trehan.“An increase in vaccination numbers has brought about an overall positive sentiment, which encouraged us to organise this pop up,” says Gitanjali Singh, Vice President-Marketing, Select CITYWALK.

For small home-grown brands, pop-ups enable good customer-connect. It helps brands educate clients about their product line and build trust.  These are also a boon for brands that mainly have an online presence without the retail stores. “These are better since I don’t have to invest in buying a shop,” says Garima Mittal, a Noida-based home baker. “Also, it helps increase our digital reach as once people meet us, they start following us on social media and return to social media handles to pick our new products,” says Rubina Mirza, boutique owner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp