Delhi school renamed after Olympic silver medal winner Ravi Dahiya

The Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia felicitated the Olympian, saying that through his hard work, Dahiya has become a youth icon for the nation.

Published: 18th August 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Dahiya

Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Government on Tuesday renamed Rajkiya Bal Vidyalaya situated in Adarsh Nagar after the Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya, who won silver medal in wrestling in Tokyo. The school will now be known as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya School. 

The Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia felicitated the Olympian, saying that through his hard work, Dahiya has become a youth icon for the nation. The Delhi government consistently supported him to help him win the Olympic medal, said Dahiya. He further said that the government’s financial assistance had been there even before his selection to the Olympics and did not stop even during the pandemic.  

The government assisted him with training, coaches and other sports equipment during his training under Delhi government’s Mission Excellence.“It is a matter of great pride for us that an alumnus of Delhi Government School has won an Olympic medal for India,” said the deputy chief minister. 

A large portrait of Dahiya will also be installed at the school to inspire the students. AAP government is further working to set up a School of Specialised Excellence for Sports along with Delhi Sports University, said Sisodia“The idea is to recognise young talent in sports and continuously support them throughout their journey. Admissions to this school will start from the next academic session,” said the official. 

Dahiya made his Olympic debut in Tokyo and won a silver medal in wrestling. He is the second Indian to get a silver medal in wrestling at Olympics. His aim is to win a gold medal in the next Olympics.  

TAGS
Delhi Government Rajkiya Bal Vidyalaya Ravi Dahiya Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya School
