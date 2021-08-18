STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Selection for Delhi annual state teachers’ award starts 

The applications of HOSs will be verified by the deputy director of education (DDE) of the respective zone.

By Parvez Sultan
NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government has set the ball rolling to confer annual state teachers’ award (2021). The department has issued revised guidelines. According to the officials, the teachers working in government aided, recognised unaided private schools or institutions under the jurisdiction of three municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) or Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) are eligible to send their nominations. 

“A pro forma will soon be uploaded on the official website of DoE. All the teachers of primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary schools being run by the government, civic bodies or any organisation getting grants from the government can apply. The condition being they should have completed at least three years of service till March 2021. The teachers who have already got the award are not eligible,” said an official. 

The selected teachers are rewarded with a cash of Rs 25, 000, a citation with silver medal and a shawl. There are 116 awards for Head of the Schools (HOSs), teachers, librarian and sports teachers. The HOSs of government schools who have bagged ‘excellence in education award’ in any category, can apply for state teacher’ award (STA) after a gap of three years. 

Educational administrators are not eligible for this award however principals or vice principals may send their nominations.“Teachers of HoS can apply directly and will need to submit an online application form on DoE website. An applicant will submit a portfolio with the form. The portfolio should have relevant supporting documents regarding reports of activities, field visits or photographs. The applications will be verified and forwarded to the district level committee by the HoSs,” said an official.The applications of HOSs will be verified by the deputy director of education (DDE) of the respective zone.

