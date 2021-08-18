Dalit girl rape: Status report of case probe sought

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought a report from the police on the status of inquiry into the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old Scheduled Caste girl here even as it was informed that an SIT has been set up to probe the case.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, who was hearing a plea by the parents of the deceased girl for constituting a special investigation team (SIT) for a court-monitored probe, directed the police to file the status report before the next of hearing on November 8. “File status report so as to know the stage of the investigation.”

Standing counsel Sanjay Lao, appearing for State, said that an SIT has already been constituted after the case was transferred from the local police station to Crime Branch.

“DCP, Crime Branch has constituted the SIT. There are two ACPs. The prayer has been fulfilled,” Lao said as he informed the probe was being monitored by high-ranking officials. He added that two accused persons have admitted to the crime and provisions for alleged commission of offences of murder and rape under the Indian Penal Code, section 6 under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 have been added to the FIR.Round-the-clock security has also been provided to the parents, Lao informed the court.

With regards the parents’ prayer to initiate a judicial inquiry into the administrative lapses in the case, Lao contended that the same could be considered only after the conclusion of the investigation. The court observed that in view of the State’s stand, the prayers in the petition seemed to have been answered.

“The investigation is at a nascent stage. We can’t direct judicial inquiry at this stage,” the judge stated.