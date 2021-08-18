STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Three Delhi cops suspended after man on bail kills wife

The court had also observed that the Delhi Police motto of Shanti, Sewa, and Nyay has been belied in the case and sought a report from the police chief.

Published: 18th August 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has informed a court here that its three officials have been suspended and a departmental probe initiated against them after a man out on interim bail allegedly murdered his wife despite court-ordered protection to her.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal was informed by the Delhi Police commissioner that an inspector, sub-inspector, and assistant sub-inspector of the Govindpuri police station have been suspended.
“An inquiry was conducted pursuant to order of this court and erring officials have been placed under suspension and transferred to District Line,” the Police Commissioner stated in the report, as per the court order dated August 16.

The report further stated that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the three officials and a circular with respect to witness protection scheme 2018 has been circulated to all concerned for meticulous compliance. Accused Nanda Nayak allegedly killed his wife Jharna, who was an eye witness in a case lodged against him, before surrendering on cancellation on his interim bail.

Nayak was released on 90-days interim bail in June 2021. The court, however, cancelled it on July 31 after observing that he threatened the witnesses and pressured them to withdraw the case.The court asked him to surrender before the jail in two days. According to the police, Nayak strangulated his wife with a ‘dupatta’ before surrendering.

On August 5, the court took note of this and pulled up Delhi Police for failing to comply with an order dated July 16 in which they were directed to ensure her safety and security. The court had also observed that the Delhi Police motto of Shanti, Sewa, and Nyay has been belied in the case and sought a report from the police chief.

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp