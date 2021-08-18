STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiranga Yatra: Booked AAP MLA alleges police bias 

Police did not take the same action against Ashirwad Yatra taken out by the Delhi BJP unit. 

Published: 18th August 2021 07:59 AM

Delhi Police

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Delhi Police booked him for taking out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ without permission, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar defended his march and termed the police action “motivated”.The legislator had taken out the march from Kalyanpuri to his office in Kondli.

“Is this what our country has come to now that we cannot freely respect our national flag. The police in their report said only 15 people were with us, which is well within Covid protocols,” said Kumar, an MLA from East Delhi.A senior police official, however, said, “No permission was granted for organising any rally keeping in view Covid-19 protocols. With respect to this, a case was registered.”

“Police did not take the same action against Ashirwad Yatra taken out by the Delhi BJP unit. This case against me is totally motivated in nature and shows clear bias of the Delhi Police’s high-ranking officials against me. I will take out many more Tiranga Yatras in future to celebrate our hard-earned freedom,” added the lawmaker. 

Comments

