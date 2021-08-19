STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A third of e-auto permits reserved for women drivers in Delhi

The Supreme Court in December 1997 had directed the Delhi government to freeze the total number of fresh autorickshaw permits.

E-autos

E-autos (Photos | EPS/ARUN ANGELA)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a push towards women empowerment, Delhi government's Transport Department has planned to issue 35 per cent of over 4,200 e-auto permits to women applicants, besides extending them subsidy under its electric vehicle policy.

Presently, there is a cap of one lakh on the number of autos plying in the national capital. The Transport Department has so far issued over 95,000 permits and reserved more than 4,200 for e-autos in a bid to encourage adoption of electric vehicles for combating air pollution, said an officer of the department. “Out of over 4,200 permits for e-autos, 35 per cent have been reserved for women. The permits are likely to be issued soon after a meeting by the transport minister,” he said. 

The idea to reserve e-auto permits for women was influenced by a minuscule number of women drivers in the public transport sector in Delhi, he said. Subsidies and loans are also supposed to be part of the encouragement to adopt e-autos in place of those running on CNG.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had earlier said that the Delhi government will soon start facilitating registration of e-autos that can save up to Rs 29,000 as compared to their CNG counterparts. The govt is focusing on adopting electric three-wheleers including e-autos, e-rickshaws and e-cards under its electric vehicle policy. 

