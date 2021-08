A third of e-auto permits reserved for women drivers in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a push towards women empowerment, Delhi government’s Transport Department has planned to issue 35 per cent of over 4,200 e-auto permits to women applicants, besides extending them subsidy under its electric vehicle policy. The Supreme Court in December 1997 had directed the Delhi government to freeze the total number of fresh autorickshaw permits.

Presently, there is a cap of one lakh on the number of autos plying in the national capital. The Transport Department has so far issued over 95,000 permits and reserved more than 4,200 for e-autos in a bid to encourage adoption of electric vehicles for combating air pollution, said an officer of the department. “Out of over 4,200 permits for e-autos, 35 per cent have been reserved for women. The permits are likely to be issued soon after a meeting by the transport minister,” he said.

The idea to reserve e-auto permits for women was influenced by a minuscule number of women drivers in the public transport sector in Delhi, he said. Subsidies and loans are also supposed to be part of the encouragement to adopt e-autos in place of those running on CNG.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had earlier said that the Delhi government will soon start facilitating registration of e-autos that can save up to Rs 29,000 as compared to their CNG counterparts. The govt is focusing on adopting electric three-wheleers including e-autos, e-rickshaws and e-cards under its electric vehicle policy.