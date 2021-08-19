STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Approval for puzzle parking in south Delhi

SDMC officials said the proposal was passed in a standing committee meeting of the civic body. The parking facility will accommodate 81 cars.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

parking

For representational purpose. (File photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has given nod for construction of a multilevel puzzle parking lot at Amar Colony in Lajpat Nagar with an aim to solve parking and traffic problems in the area, officials said on Wednesday.

SDMC officials said the proposal was passed in a standing committee meeting of the civic body. The parking facility will accommodate 81 cars. Puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars.

SDMC officials said the multilevel puzzle parking system is adopted at the place where less space is available. This automated parking space will be developed in an open space available at a community centre of the SDMC in Amar Colony area of Lajpat Nagar-IV.

A senior official of the SDMC said parking is a major issue in the national capital but the situation in Lajpat Nagar’s Amar Colony is worse as it is a mix-land use region which has both the residential as well as market areas.

Since it is located near arterial Ring Road, the spillover of vehicles from the market affects traffic movement on this important stretch too. “Like many market areas in south Delhi, vehicles can be seen parked on the roadside in Lajpat Nagar’s Amar Colony too. The proposed automated puzzle parking lot at Amar Colony would accommodate 81 cars. This will solve parking problem in the area to a great extent,” said the SDMC official privy to the development. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Delhi Municipal Corporation Puzzle Parking
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp