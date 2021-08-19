Approval for puzzle parking in south Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has given nod for construction of a multilevel puzzle parking lot at Amar Colony in Lajpat Nagar with an aim to solve parking and traffic problems in the area, officials said on Wednesday.

SDMC officials said the proposal was passed in a standing committee meeting of the civic body. The parking facility will accommodate 81 cars. Puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars.

SDMC officials said the multilevel puzzle parking system is adopted at the place where less space is available. This automated parking space will be developed in an open space available at a community centre of the SDMC in Amar Colony area of Lajpat Nagar-IV.

A senior official of the SDMC said parking is a major issue in the national capital but the situation in Lajpat Nagar’s Amar Colony is worse as it is a mix-land use region which has both the residential as well as market areas.

Since it is located near arterial Ring Road, the spillover of vehicles from the market affects traffic movement on this important stretch too. “Like many market areas in south Delhi, vehicles can be seen parked on the roadside in Lajpat Nagar’s Amar Colony too. The proposed automated puzzle parking lot at Amar Colony would accommodate 81 cars. This will solve parking problem in the area to a great extent,” said the SDMC official privy to the development.