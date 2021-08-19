STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government receives 6,900 applications for Covid assistance

Kejriwal had promised ex gratia of Rs 50,000 to families which lost a member, Rs 2,500 monthly pension if deceased was earning member

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects swab sample from a person. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 6,900 individuals or families have applied for monetary grants under the Chief Minister Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme, within six weeks of its announcement. In May, Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal had announced that his government would provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member.

As per the data available, 2,743 people have so far applied for the monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 and 4,165 residents have submitted applications seeking Rs 50,000 one-time relief. Representatives of Social Welfare Department will go door to door in Delhi to help the beneficiaries fill the application form.

The scheme was notified in the first week of July. Later, the government appointed a nodal officer for smooth disbursal of financial assistance. The department nominated a senior accounts officer for the coordination among departments concerned to ensure timely disbursement of the assistance. The responsibilities of the nodal officer include creating a new budget head for the scheme and ensuring adequate fund allocation for the same. 

“The applications are being received and processed on priority. After proper scrutiny and due process, disbursement will begin,” said a government official. Besides monetary grants, the government also plans to enroll one member of the affected families as a Civil Defence Volunteer.

The city residents who want to avail benefits under the scheme may apply and register on the website of the Delhi government — http://edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in.

Under the scheme, an orphan will be given a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 if lost a parent or both to the coronavirus infection. Children who have lost their single parent or both to Covid-19 will be given this monthly grant till they attain the age of 25 and also be provided free education. According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government daily, 25, 074 people have died due to the viral infection in the city Since March last year.

Door-to-door visit to assist applicants
The scheme was notified in July. The government has appointed a nodal officer for smooth disbursal of assistance. Representatives of Social Welfare Department will help beneficiaries   to fill up the form

