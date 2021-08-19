STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Pollution Control Committee issues notice to 203 units in Patparganj industrial area

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued notices to 203 units in Patparganj 
industrial area over violation of pollution norms.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued notices to 203 units in Patparganj 
industrial area over violation of pollution norms. According to a senior DPCC official, show-cause notices have been issued to units which were found to be operating without approval. Earlier, the DPCC had launched a survey to assess the pollution situation in the city and take measures to reduce the air and water pollutants emanating from these industrial units.  

The official said that across white, green and orange categories, 171 units have been issued notice asking why the units should not be closed under various sections of the air and water Acts. In the white category which covers godowns, offices, trading and construction works, 70 units have been issued notices for not having consent to operate. Similarly, under green category 19 units have been issued notices for not having consent and four units given notice for having valid consent under green category but deficiencies regarding measures to protect the air from pollution.

In the orange category which covers industries like digital printing, 21 units have been issued notices after violations were found under the water and air Acts. The pollution watchdog has also recommended imposing a fine of `1 lakh on each of these. Another 28 units have been issued notices in the same category. There were 31 industrial units in Patparganj area that did not allow inspection of their premises, hence the DPCC has issued notice of closure to these units as well. 

