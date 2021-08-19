STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lt Governor Anil Baijal reviews East Delhi Hub project 

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has directed officials to ensure timely implementation of the East Delhi Hub project in Karkardooma aimed at promoting public transport.

Published: 19th August 2021 08:14 AM

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service



He said this on Wednesday during a meeting to review the progress of the Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma, a flagship project of the Delhi Development Authority. DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain and officials of National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) were present in the meeting.

“After the review, officials of NBCC were advised to proactively coordinate with the concerned Departments/Agencies for obtaining the requisite clearances and ensure project implementation as per laid down timelines to avoid any cost and time overruns. VC, DDA was requested to facilitate and assist coordination between the NBCC and the other Departments/Agencies as required,” Baijal tweeted.

The hub will be developed around the existing two Delhi Metro stations at Karkardooma — on the Blue and Pink Lines — and will include a massive open landscaped green area, besides a 48-storey signature tower that will come up in the first phase of the project, officials had said during its launch.

