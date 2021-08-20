Delhi records 25 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twenty-five fresh cases of Covid-19 and two deaths due to the infection were recorded on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city Health Department.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection in the national capital has risen to 25,079. No death due to the virus was recorded in Delhi on Monday, while 27 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data.

This was the tenth time, since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital, when zero fatality had been logged in a day. On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero deaths due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent. The second wave swept the city during April-May.

The national capital’s stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine will only last for three days, according to a vaccination bulletin. As of Thursday morning, the balance stock of the vaccines Covaxin and Covishield was 2, 36,330 and 3, 05,990 doses respectively, it said.

The bulletin stated that 30,160 doses of Covaxin were added to the stock on Wednesday. In all, the Delhi government has received 1, 11, 53,350 doses of vaccine to date, out of which, 27, 58,660 doses were of Covaxin, and the remaining Covishield. The city administered 1,19,71,576 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities, out of which, 85,79,961 were first doses and 33,91,615 second jabs, as per the bulletin.