DU promises to help hapless Afghan students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi assured Afghan students of all the possible help during a meeting with varsity officials.

About 200 Afghan students are enrolled in DU undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Many of them are stuck at home due to the pandemic and caught nowhere giving the situation back home.

“The Afghan students shared their worries and woes about the current situation in their country. The university authorities patiently listened to their problems which included visa extension, ICCR scholarship, hostel accommodation, financial problems, etc,” said a DU statement.

Joshi assured the students that the university will extend all possible help and assistance to them in this tough situation.