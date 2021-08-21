STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Chhatrasal Stadium brawl: Accused moves Delhi court for faster court proceedings

Besides Anirudh Dahiya who moved the plea for a faster hearing, Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 11 others are also accused in the case.

Published: 21st August 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case involving Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has moved a Delhi court seeking the proceedings to be expedited in the “interest of justice”.  Accused Anirudh Dahiya moved the plea for advancing the hearing as the matter which was slated to be heard Friday, August 20, 2021, by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba got adjourned to October due to the Muharram holiday.

“No fruitful purpose would be served if the matter is adjourned for October 9 as the accused seek to expedite the proceeding,” the plea said seeking it to be advanced in the interest of justice.  The application, filed by advocate Pradeep Rana on Dahiya’s behalf on August 17, is listed for hearing on August 24. 

Besides Dahiya, Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 11 others are accused in the case. Kumar and others had allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

On August 3, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the murder case. The judge took its cognisance on August 6.  The police said that the brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy hatched by Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp