STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Markets, malls, restaurants in Delhi to remain open beyond 8 pm from next week

A senior officer of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said along with the markets, restaurants and bars will also be allowed to open without any closing time restrictions.

Published: 21st August 2021 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Crowd at Sadar Bazar market after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.

Crowd at Delhi market after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets, malls, restaurants and bars in the city can stay open beyond 8 pm from next week, with the Delhi government on Saturday announcing lifting of restrictions in view of a decline in COVID-19 cases in the city.

"In view of the coronavirus situation, the markets were presently allowed to stay open till 8 pm. With the decline in COVID-19 cases, this time limit is being done away with from Monday. The markets can stay open according to their normal timing," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

A senior officer of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said along with the markets, restaurants and bars will also be allowed to open without any closing time restrictions.

The liquor stores in the city that were allowed to open till 8 pm will also be allowed to open till their normal closing timing of 10 pm, officials said.

Markets, restaurants and bars were closed with a surging second Covid wave in Delhi, from April 19.

With improvement in the pandemic situation, markets, shopping complexes and malls were allowed to reopen between 10 am to 8 pm from June 14, by the DDMA.

The closing time of markets in different parts of the city are decided by the market associations concerned.

The restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity from June 21.

However, a cap of 8 pm was imposed on their closing timings.

Under the phased reopening of the economy, restaurants were later allowed to open from 8 am to 10 pm, while bars were permitted to serve customers from 12 noon to 10 pm.

The restaurants and bars will now be allowed to remain open till their normal closing timing at 12 in the night.

However, the restriction on 50 per cent seating capacity will continue, according to a DDMA order issued in Saturday.

The status of COVID-19 in NCT of Delhi has again been reviewed and it has been observed that though the overall number of COVID-19 patients and positivity rate has declined considerably and the overall situation has improved, due caution and care has to be continued, said the order.

"Adequate standards of Covid-appropriate behaviour continues to be followed and any such activity, that can lead to surge in cases, is allowed only after rigorous and due diligence," stated the order.

The mention of closing time restriction on markets and shops, restaurants and bars has been omitted in the DDMA order, meaning they are allowed to open till their usual closing times, said the DDMA officer.

The prohibited and restricted activities according to the DDMA order will remain in force from August 24 to 31, it said.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, the second consecutive day the daily fatality count stood nil, while 19 fresh cases were reported, the lowest since April 15 last year, according to data shared by the city health department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown Delhi Unlock
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp