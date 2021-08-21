STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi policy on "self-reliant" medical O2 production notified

This is to ensure time-bound fulfilment of targets by incentivising investment in the production or storage infrastructure for medical oxygen, including setting up of liquid 02 manufacturing units.

Published: 21st August 2021 08:07 AM

A family member of a COVID-19 patient seen carrying an oxygen cylinder for refilling, during the height of the second wave.

A family member of a COVID-19 patient seen carrying an oxygen cylinder for refilling, during the height of the second wave. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government’s policy to make the city “self-reliant” in production of medical oxygen to tackle any health crisis as seen during the second wave has been notified. The Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy of Delhi 2021 was approved by the state cabinet on August 3.

“The ongoing Covid-19 crisis has put enormous pressure on existing healthcare infrastructure, including medical logistics, in the NCT of Delhi,” read the gazette notification dated August 19. A large number of Covid patients need continuous oxygen support at hospitals and at homes. This sudden increased demand coupled with negligible oxygen production in the state has necessitated dependence on resources outside Delhi, it said.

“As the number of patients requiring oxygen support increased in a very short span of time, the pressure on the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals was significantly strained, leading to notable delay in the movement of oxygen from outside Delhi,” it said. Though the present situation is better, but a similar crisis may reoccur in future and it is needed to be better equipped to manage such a situation in future, reads the notification.

“This policy has been introduced with an aim to make Delhi self-reliant in production of medical oxygen to meet with any medical emergency in future,” it said. The objective of the Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy of Delhi 2021 is to ensure time-bound fulfilment of several targets by incentivising investment in the production or storage infrastructure for medical oxygen, including setting up of liquid oxygen (LOX) manufacturing facilities.

Applicants shall have a minimum experience of three years either in the production or refilling of liquid or gaseous oxygen for medical or industrial use, the notification said.

Aim to prevent a repeat of the second wave crisis

Facilitate supply of adequate medical oxygen in Delhi

Main Targets 

Setting up liquid oxygen (LOX) manufacturing facilities of minimum 50 MT capacity, up to a total of 100 MT.

Non-captive oxygen generation plants of minimum 10 MT and maximum 50 MT capacity up to 100 MT.

Captive oxygen generation plants of minimum 500 LPM capacity at hospitals and nursing homes.

LMO storage tanks of minimum 10 MT capacity, up to 1,000 MT capacity.

Cryogenic tankers of minimum 10 MT carrying capacity for exclusive purpose of ferrying liquid medical oxygen (LMO), up to 500 MT capacity.

