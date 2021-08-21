Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University webinar on pandemic challenges 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) organised a webinar on Friday, August 20, 2021, to discuss the challenges posed by Covid pandemic to entrepreneurs. The programme held on World Entrepreneurs Day was attended by academicians, business owners and students.

Sharing his experiences, founder of Bharat Funds Platform, Shyam Menon, said companies had to struggle to manage to retain their employees. “During the pandemic, each entrepreneur or venture has had to fight their own battles to survive. Companies had to struggle to manage to retain their employees, both big and small ventures struggled to keep it together,” Menon said.

“It also enabled companies to identify a lot of extra spendings. We also saw a huge digital transformation during the same period,” he said. Founder of Swara: Voice of Women, a fashion brand, Asha Scaria said there was a growing trend of sustainable and ethical fashion choices.

“Consumers have started realising that if we want to keep the human race around, then we have to give back to the planet,” Scaria said. Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University vice-chancellor Professor Neharika Vohra moderated the session.