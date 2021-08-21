STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's ration dealers in a fix over old biometrics of children  

If the machine does not recognise the thumbprints, the dealer cannot provide ration to the beneficiary, forcing children to bring their parents to the shop.

Published: 21st August 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

When children come to collect ration, e-PoS sometimes registers mismatch.

When children come to collect ration, e-PoS sometimes registers mismatch. (Photo | Express)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Fair Price Shop owners in the national capital have raised a ‘unique’ problem regarding the use of electronic- point of sale (E-PoS) machines for distributing food grains. Many times when the beneficiaries send their children to collect the entitled ration from the FPS, the biometric system based on the unique identification — Aadhaar card — registers mismatches.

“This happens because the biometrics of children who had registered 8 to 9 years back has not been updated and as the children grow up the biometrics machine does not recognise their fingerprints,” said Saurabh Gupta, president of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh. 

All the PDS beneficiaries and their children who have Aadhaar, have their details on the ration card also. This is done so that in case the parents are unable to come to the shop to collect the monthly ration, their children can.

“When the biometrics mismatch happens, it creates a difficult situation for us as the beneficiaries think that we are doing some sort of mischief with them. Also, if the biometrics machine does not recognise the thumbprints, we cannot provide the ration. In that case, the child has to go back home and get the parents.

This increases the work,” added Gupta. He said that they have raised the matter with the government in during a recently held meeting with Food Minister Imran Hussain. 

Thumbprint recognition
If the machine does not recognise the thumb prints, the dealer cannot provide ration to the beneficiary, forcing children to bring their parents to the shop

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh Delhi NCR Fair Price Shop owners Electronic e point of sale EPoS machines FPS PDS Thumb fingerprint recognition ration
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp