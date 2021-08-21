STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fresh feud between Delhi government, Lt Governor on deaths due to oxygen shortage

The Delhi government had earlier constituted a high-level inquiry committee to ascertain the deaths caused by oxygen shortage and provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the deceased.

Published: 21st August 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Shortage of oxygen during the second wave continues to be a talking point.

Shortage of oxygen during the second wave continues to be a talking point. (Photo | Express)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi are once again on collision course over a probe into the death of Covid-19 patients due to oxygen shortage. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, August 20, 2021, said that L-G Anil Baijal had again rejected the government’s proposal to set up a committee to investigate the deaths caused by oxygen shortage during the second wave. The L-G’s office, however, said that these allegations were “misleading” as there is already a committee set up by the Supreme Court for this purpose.

“Neither the L-G nor the Government of India has said deaths due to oxygen shortage should not be probed. What was said earlier on July 6 and repeated on August 19 is that a high-level committee has been constituted as per SC directions. Setting up another committee for the same purpose will only create confusion,” said a source in Baijal’s office.

The Delhi government had earlier constituted a high-level inquiry committee to ascertain the deaths caused by oxygen shortage and provide a compensation of `5 lakh each to families of the deceased, but the L-G did not approve this. Sisodia, who is also the nodal officer for Covid management in Delhi, said the scope of the high-level committee was only to look into oxygen supply issues, “not to probe the number or the veracity of deaths due to oxygen shortage in hospitals”.

Reiterating the allegation that the L-G move was an attempt by the BJP-led Centre to “hide” the facts, Sisodia said at a press conference, “We had resubmitted a file for the constitution of a panel to probe deaths due to oxygen shortage. The L-G is saying that there is no need for that. On the one hand, the Centre has been asking states to tell how many people died due to oxygen shortage, and on the other, you have not been allowing us to investigate such deaths.”

“That means the Centre deliberately wants us to give in writing no death occurred due to oxygen shortage.  It will be a big lie. The Central government is trying to hide facts by avoiding a probe,” he added.
With both sides pointing fingers at each other, the accountability for the deaths is still to be fixed. The AAP government has blamed the Centre for “complete mismanagement” of oxygen supply. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oxygen shortage deaths Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Lieutenant Governor of Delhi AAP government Delhi Covid
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp