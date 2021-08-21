BJP MP Gautam Gambhir launches his third ‘Jan Rasoi’ in Delhi's Patparganj 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday, August 20, 2021, launched the third “Jan Rasoi” in his constituency in Patparganj. The community kitchen was developed by converting a vacant ‘Dhalav Ghar’, a storage unit into a modern art kitchen.

The kitchen will provide with healthy meals to everyone only for a rupee. “For the first time in history, a vacant garbage storage unit has been transformed into a modern kitchen which will feed thousands of people,” said Gambhir. “Our kitchen will be available to serve the people of Delhi from August 20. Our crusade against hunger will be bolstered with this,” he added. The cricketer-turned-politician said that the objective was to serve hygienic and healthy food to poor’s with dignity and respect.

“We take Rs 1 as a token amount. Our volunteers make sure that everyone feels welcomed and eats to their heart’s content,” Gambhir said. He added that he has planned to set up many such kitchens across his constituency in the coming days. “ People living in slums are in distress with no support from the government,” he alleged. Gambhir said that he wanted to reduce the financial burden of people living in slums by ensuring that they get hygienic and nutritous food.