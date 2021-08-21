IIT-Delhi seeks alumni support for vision 2030

By Express News Service

To mark its Diamond jubilee (60 years), IIT Delhi has launched a fundraising campaign for its alumni to contribute and realise the institute’s strategic vision for 2030. Alumni can pledge Rs 3 lakh to Rs 61 lakh over a period of five years to the campaign titled ‘Going Further, by Giving Back’.

The effort is inspired by annual fund-raising approaches of some of the leading global universities, which have raised even larger levels of alumni and philanthropic funding through their annual campaigns. Alumni can pay the chosen amount every year annually, half yearly or quarterly as desired. The names of contributors — alumni, students, staff, and friends — who have given to IIT Delhi to commemorate its 61st year — will be displayed on the donor wall at the IIT-D campus. All the contributions to IIT Delhi are eligible for income tax benefits.

Vinay Piparsania, CEO, IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation, says, “This is a first-of-its-kind fundraiser that we are organising for our alumni globally. There is a website (unlimiitd.iitd.ac.in/iitdelhi61) that we have specially created for such contributions. We will also reach out through mails, and other communications, spreading the word of the groups and clusters we have made.”

The categories for these different contributions are jade (Rs 3 lakh), pearl (Rs 6 lakh), emerald (Rs 10 lakh), ruby (Rs 20 lakh), diamond (Rs 30 lakh), and kohinoor (Rs 61 lakh). Piparsania says, “The contributions will be added to the endowment fund corpus and will then be used for the advancement of the institute — funding facilities, scholarships, research work, renovation and upgrade of facilities, and students’ welfare.”