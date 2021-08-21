STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

IIT-Delhi seeks alumni support for vision 2030

The categories for these different contributions are jade (Rs 3 lakh), pearl (Rs 6 lakh), emerald (Rs 10 lakh), ruby (Rs 20 lakh), diamond (Rs 30 lakh), and kohinoor (Rs 61 lakh).

Published: 21st August 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

To mark its Diamond jubilee (60 years), IIT Delhi has launched a fundraising campaign for its alumni to contribute and realise the institute’s strategic vision for 2030.  Alumni can pledge Rs 3 lakh to Rs 61 lakh over a period of five years to the campaign titled ‘Going Further, by Giving Back’.

The effort is inspired by annual fund-raising approaches of some of the leading global universities, which have raised even larger levels of alumni and philanthropic funding through their annual campaigns. Alumni can pay the chosen amount every year annually, half yearly or quarterly as desired. The names of contributors — alumni, students, staff, and friends — who have given to IIT Delhi to commemorate its 61st year — will be displayed on the donor wall at the IIT-D campus. All the contributions to IIT Delhi are eligible for income tax benefits.

Vinay Piparsania, CEO, IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation, says, “This is a first-of-its-kind fundraiser that we are organising for our alumni globally. There is a website (unlimiitd.iitd.ac.in/iitdelhi61) that we have specially created for such contributions. We will also reach out through mails, and other communications, spreading the word of the groups and clusters we have made.” 

The categories for these different contributions are jade (Rs 3 lakh), pearl (Rs 6 lakh), emerald (Rs 10 lakh), ruby (Rs 20 lakh), diamond (Rs 30 lakh), and kohinoor (Rs 61 lakh). Piparsania says, “The contributions will be added to the endowment fund corpus and will then be used for the advancement of the institute — funding facilities, scholarships, research work, renovation and upgrade of facilities, and students’ welfare.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Institute of Technology IIT Delhi Vision 2030 IIT Delhi IIT Delhi Going Further by Giving Back IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp