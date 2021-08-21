STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inter-state drug trafficking unit busted by Delhi Police

The Narcotics cell of Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a drug supplier with 1kg fine quality heroin worth Rs 1 crore.

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Narcotics cell of Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an interstate network of drug trafficking operating from Bareilly, UP. The police arrested a drug supplier with 1kg fine quality heroin worth Rs 1 crore.  The accused has been identified as Arvind Kumar Singh, 51, a resident of Swaroop Nagar.  

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (Narcotics) said, “Sub Inspector Ravi Saini got information that Singh would be coming on Sarvoday Vidyalaya School road on his motorcycle to deliver heroin/smack. Following which, the police team laid a trap on the road near the school.  The drug supplier was arrested red handed with the consignment of the contraband.” During the interrogation the accused disclosed that he purchased his own house and was living in Burari for last 15 years.

He was arrested by the staff of PS Swaroop Nagar in a case of Arms Act in 2017, said the senior official. Kumar later worked in Chandini Chowk to earn money.  He fell into bad company and got involved in drug trafficking. “He associated with Jatin and started working full time for him as his local supplier. He used to get commission on a daily basis. He developed personal contact with drug addicts and other local purchasers. Jatin died few months back and that is when Arvind Singh took over the drug supply network,” said Biswal. 

DPC said that Kumar got in touch with a U.P based drug supplier, who used to meet with pseudonym Arif. “An FIR has been registered in the case. The team is conducting raids in Bareilly to arrest the supplier of contraband. Investigation is in progress to identify the entire chain. Seizure of heroin made a dent in the network of drug traffickers supplying heroin in Delhi,” said Biswal.

