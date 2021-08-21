National Students’ Union of India organises blood donation camps across Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Friday, August 20, 2021. organised blood donation camps across the capital and other states to commemorate the 77th Birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi, Congress president also visited the camps organised at the NSUI headquarters at Raisina road.

The blood donation camp was further organised in all districts across the nation led by the state and district president. Rahul appreciated the organisation’s efforts and the initiative to organise blood donation camps. As per NSUI, approximately 6,000 units of blood were donated in the camp.

“The day to organise the camps was chosen to give tribute to our former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. NSUI has taken the initiative to aware people about the importance of blood donation and to remind them how crucial blood donation has been during the pandemic. NSUI was on the ground helping people with beds, vaccines and food during the pandemic,” said Neeraj Kundan, NSUI President.

Other senior Congress leaders including Delhi Pradesh Congress President Anil Chaudhary, Delhi State Mahila Congress President Amrita Dhawan also joined the camp.