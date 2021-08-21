NEET-PG aspirant’s plea to Delhi High Court against exam norms binned

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to issue an order directing the authorities to extend the last date for completion of compulsory one-year internship to enable a candidate to write the NEET-PG scheduled on September 11.

The HC dismissed a petition seeking to direct the examination conducting authorities to extend the date of completion of internship from September 30 to October 31. The petition was filed by a doctor, who wishes to pursue a PG degree. However, his one-year rotational internship will complete only on October 25.

The HC said the relief sought by the petitioner would lead to an uncertain and cumbersome situation as there will always be some candidates who miss the cut-off by a whisker.