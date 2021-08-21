Respite from dry spell, rains predicted till August 23 in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a long dry spell of more than a week, the residents of Delhi on Friday, August 20, 2021 were greeted with monsoon showers which started off from morning. The rain brought some respite from the scorching heat and humid weather. The national capital recorded 11 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm Friday. Humidity levels oscillated between 97 per cent and 70 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that for the next three days, till August 23, there will be light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers. IMD forecasted light rainfall for Thursday as well but most of the weather stations in Delhi-NCR recorded no rainfall. The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The Met department issued an orange alert for Saturday and a yellow alert for

Sunday. The department has issued a green alert for the city from August 23 to 26.

A huge disparity was observed in the rainfall status among 11 districts in the national capital. Three districts recorded ‘deficit’ or ‘large deficit’ rainfall while four districts recorded ‘excess’ precipitation, according to the IMD data. Only northeast Delhi recorded ‘large deficit’ rainfall with 154mm against the normal of 491.6mm from June 1.

East Delhi gauged 297.8mm rainfall so far, which is 39 per cent less than normal. South Delhi recorded 371.6mm which is 24 per cent less precipitation till now. On an average, the capital received 431 mm against the normal of 412.1 mm precipitation. Central Delhi which was rain deficit till July 11, recorded 617.1 mm rainfall which is 26 per cent more than the average.

