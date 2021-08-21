STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Training camps on parent outreach for teachers, 'School Mitras' in Delhi from August 21

The zonal level training sessions — parts of the government’s parent outreach programme — will begin on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Schools, Classroom, Students

The officials said that given the BCG report, the role of school mitra would be important. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will organise training-cum-orientation camps for teachers and ‘School Mitras’ to help them understand their role and tasks for effective monitoring and fixing accountability on school administrations.

The zonal level training sessions — parts of the government’s parent outreach programme — will begin on Saturday. The schedule for the event has been sent to all officials concerned including deputy directors (education).

“Parent outreach programme was launched this year to deepen engagement with the parents of students in Delhi government schools. Through this, parents could be enabled to assist in the education of their children and take care of their emotional wellbeing. To assist the School Management Committees (SMCs) in enhancing the outreach, parents were to be identified and engaged as ‘School Mitra’.

Each school has identified a nodal person and ‘School Mitra’ from the willing and active parents and SMC members last month. The training is being organised for them,” said an official. School Mitras will work in coordination with School Management Committees (SMCs) in reaching out to different communities and settlements from which children come. Each School Mitra will be given the task to reach out to a maximum of 50 students and their families.

“Training will be conducted by facilitators from partner organisations and members from the education task force (ETF). The objectives are orientation of teacher convener and nodal person about their role and task. It will also help to create a forum for SMCs and School Mitra to share and update about their work,” 
said the official.  As mandated under the Right to Education Act 2009, SMCs were formed in 2015 in 1,023 government schools. 

