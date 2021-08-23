Delhi Metro Rail Corporation launches massive drive to install LED lights at stations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is carrying out massive drive to replace old and conventional luminosities with power efficient Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) to conserve energy.

It will also provide with better lighting experience in its premises including parking and depots constructed under phase I and II in 2005 and 2010 respectively. The agency aims at replacing incandescent bulbs and compact fluorescent (CFL) at 155 locations. In total, nearly 1.35 lakh LED camps will be placed.

"DMRC has already covered 75 percent of the drive by installing around 1 lakh LED lights by replacing the conventional lights. Remaining 25 percent of the drive will be completed by the end of October 2021 wherein around 35,000 LED lights will be installed in the remaining portion of these locations," said Anuj Dayal, executive director, Corporate Communications (DMRC).

The operation life of conventional lights was around 10 years. DMRC decided to replace these lights which are past its effective age. The new age LED lights are both cost effective as well as energy efficient, said Dayal.

According to the DRMC, the LED based lighting system will help to save around half of the energy expenditure and recover the whole cost of installing new lights in around two years time. Replacing existing lights stations was a challenging task for the DMRC maintenance teams because of regular movement of people, said Dayal.

"The work was executed at night time due to safety reasons which in turn increased the installation time. Even then, the work could be carried out for two hours in a day. Important operational preparedness was also done in two hours only," added Dayal.