Delhi reports 17 Covid cases; positivity rate 0.04 per cent

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Monday recorded 17 Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 28 last year. Also, no deaths were reported for the fourth consecutive day, according to data shared by the health department. This is the 14th time since the start of the second wave that Delhi logged zero fatality in a day.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (46,251) conducted the previous day. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,37,334. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered. The death toll stands at 25,079, showed the bulletin issued by the department. There are 374 active cases in Delhi at present and 107 of them are under home isolation, while the positivity rate is 0.04 per cent, the bulletin said.

There are 228 actual containment zones in the national capital, while the central and northeast districts have none, according to data from the Delhi government. Containment zones are divided into two categories — ‘scaled down but not de-contained’ and ‘active containment zones’ — the sum of which is termed ‘actual containment zones’. According to the Revenue Department, of the 228 ‘actual containment zones’ across the city, 149 are ‘active zones’ and 79 are ‘scaled down but not ‘de-contained’.

The government revealed that New Delhi district has 115 ‘actual containment zones’, the highest in the city, of which 73 are ‘active containment zones’.

Over 1.2 crore inoculated

According to government data, 1.24 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since inoculation started on January 16. Over 35 lakh have received both doses

HC gives 6 weeks to reply on O2 deaths

The Delhi High Court Monday granted additional time of six weeks to the central government and Delhi government to file replies on a plea seeking CBI probe into the death of 21 Covid-19 patients at Jaipur Golden Hospital here in April allegedly due to oxygen shortage. The court, which was hearing the plea filed by the families of some patients who died on the intervening night of April 23 and 24, also permitted the petitioners to file a rejoinder to the governments’ responses.