STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi reports 17 Covid cases; positivity rate 0.04 per cent

This is the 14th time since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic that the national capital has logged zero fatality due to the disease in a day.

Published: 23rd August 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi covid scenes

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,37,334. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital on Monday recorded 17 Covid-19 cases, the lowest since March 28 last year. Also, no deaths were reported for the fourth consecutive day, according to data shared by the health department. This is the 14th time since the start of the second wave that Delhi logged zero fatality in a day.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (46,251) conducted the previous day. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbed to 14,37,334. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered. The death toll stands at 25,079, showed the bulletin issued by the department. There are 374 active cases in Delhi at present and 107 of them are under home isolation, while the positivity rate is 0.04 per cent, the bulletin said.

 There are 228 actual containment zones in the national capital, while the central and northeast districts have none, according to data from the Delhi government. Containment zones are divided into two categories — ‘scaled down but not de-contained’ and ‘active containment zones’ — the sum of which is termed ‘actual containment zones’. According to the Revenue Department, of the 228 ‘actual containment zones’ across the city, 149 are ‘active zones’ and 79 are ‘scaled down but not ‘de-contained’. 

The government revealed that New Delhi district has 115 ‘actual containment zones’, the highest in the city, of which 73 are ‘active containment zones’.

Over 1.2 crore inoculated
According to government data, 1.24 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since inoculation started on January 16. Over 35 lakh have received both doses

HC gives 6 weeks to reply on O2 deaths
The Delhi High Court Monday granted additional time of six weeks to the central government and Delhi government to file replies on a plea seeking CBI probe into the death of 21 Covid-19 patients at Jaipur Golden Hospital here in April allegedly due to oxygen shortage. The court, which was hearing the plea filed by the families of some patients who died on the intervening night of April 23 and 24, also permitted the petitioners to file a rejoinder to the governments’ responses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 In Delhi Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp