South Delhi Municipal Corporation cuts tower installation fee to enhance mobile network

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has reduced charges for installation of cell towers under its jurisdiction to facilitate cell phone tower operators and improve mobile network connectivity.

It has cut down the annual fee and one-time installation charges, according to a statement by the civic body. After revision of the charges, a cellular operator or telecom service provider will pay Rs 3 lakh for rooftop, ground-mounted or ground-mounted mast antenna irrespective of sharing for the next five years.

A fee of Rs 25,000 has been fixed per operator for towers up to 12 metre height at pole sites. If the height exceeds 12 metres, the operator will have to pay a fee fixed for installation of a regular mobile tower.

"Fee for installation of mobile towers was earlier proposed at the rate of Rs 10,000 per month or Rs 1 lakh per year. Now it has been reduced to provide better mobile network facilities. An operator will pay Rs 3 lakh for five years which translates to a monthly burden of Rs 5,000 per month. Though the decision will reduce the corporation’s revenue to an extent but it will eventually help in strengthening mobile networks in the area," said an official of the SDMC.