Two arrested for supplying firearms in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two men from outer Delhi's Mangolapuri area and recovered seven illegal firearms from them, said police officials. Vipin (22) and Imran (28), both residents of Mangolapuri have been supplying illegal firearms for the last eight months, they said.

The police said the duo was unemployed for a while and came in contact with a Uttar Pradesh-based man who lured them into this trade on the pretext of making easy money.

DCP (Outer district) Parvinder Singh said, "Our team on August 20 identified two men engaged in the business of supplying illegal firearms and arrested them from Mangolpuri." Seven illegal firearms and 27 live rounds were recovered from the accused.