AAP on campaign mode as MCD polls approach

NEW DELHI: Various wings and ward-level teams of the Aam Aadmi Party have started campaign for next year’s civic body polls by holding corner meetings, seminars, protests and yatras.

On Monday, AAP workers took the alleged scam in leasing out of Novelty Cinema land to the streets and accused the BJP-ruled MCD of “selling the land worth Rs 200 crore for a mere Rs 34 crore”. AAP workers, led by North MCD Leader of Opposition Vikas Goyal, raised slogans and demanded the BJP-ruled MCD to withdraw the decision to handover the land. The protesters said they will continue the agitation until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, setting the tone for the upcoming polls, party lawmakers have been asked to start block meetings in their areas. As MCD elections are likely to be held early next year, the party has started ground campaign to create a groundswell in its favour.

“‘My MLA at My Door’ campaign will likely start from September 1 during which we will go to the public and explain the works done by the Delhi government in the past few years and what we plan to do in the future. In the MCD our first target will be to clean the national capital and make it garbage free,” said AAP MLA from East Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar, who was a former municipal councillor in the East MCD.

AAP has been constantly attacking the BJP over issues of corruption and the weak financial situation of the civic bodies, which have been under the rule of the saffron party for more than a decade.