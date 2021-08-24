Call for solidarity with struggling Afghans

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Various organisations in the city on Monday came together to express their solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. Amid deepening crisis after the Taliban took over the nation, the organisations,

including the National Federation of Indian Women, had given a call for solidarity with Afghans in their struggle for freedom, democracy and human rights.

Raising anti-Taliban slogans, the organisers said, “Stop atrocities against women and children in Afghanistan. We will fight, we will win. We are with Afghan people in their times of struggle.” Over 50 representatives of various bodies gathered near the Nepal Embassy here on Barakhamba road to press for the rights of Afghan nationals.

The participants carried posters that read ‘No to imperialism - No to Taliban - No to Fascism’, ‘We do not acknowledge the Taliban as the ruler of Afghanistan’, ‘With Afghan women in their struggle for freedom equality and justice’ and ‘the Government of India must ensure the safety of all Afghan nationals in India’.

“We are appealing to the international community to ensure the human rights along with other rights of people of Afghanistan are protected in their nation. Under Sharia law, boys and girls will not be able to have co-education. Confidence should be created among Afghan women and their children that they will be protected,” said Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women.

She urged the international community to ensure gender equality and gender justice and to the save the life of people of Afghanistan. All India Students’ Association (AISA), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) and Muslim Women’s Forum were among the other organisations which took part in the march.