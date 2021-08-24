STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Call for solidarity with struggling Afghans

Raising anti-Taliban slogans, the organisers said, “Stop atrocities against women and  children in Afghanistan.

Published: 24th August 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Students during a protest against the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Various organisations in the city on Monday came together to express their solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. Amid deepening crisis after the Taliban took over the  nation, the organisations, 
including the National Federation of Indian Women, had given a call for solidarity with Afghans in their struggle for freedom, democracy and human rights.

Raising anti-Taliban slogans, the organisers said, “Stop atrocities against women and children in Afghanistan. We will fight, we will win. We are with Afghan people in their times of struggle.”  Over 50 representatives of various bodies gathered near the Nepal Embassy here on Barakhamba road to press for the rights of Afghan nationals.

The participants carried posters that read ‘No to imperialism - No to Taliban - No to Fascism’, ‘We do not acknowledge the Taliban as the ruler of Afghanistan’, ‘With Afghan women in their struggle for freedom equality and justice’ and ‘the Government of India must ensure the safety of all Afghan nationals in India’.

“We are appealing to the international community to ensure the human rights along with other rights of people of Afghanistan are protected in their nation. Under Sharia law, boys and girls will not be able to have co-education. Confidence should be created among Afghan women and their children that they will be protected,” said Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women.

She urged the international community to ensure gender equality and gender justice and to the save the life of people of Afghanistan. All India Students’ Association (AISA), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) and Muslim Women’s Forum were among the other organisations which took part in the march.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Afghanistan Afghanistan Crisis
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp