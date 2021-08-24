Delhi govt tells schools to act on single-use plastic removal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed its schools to conduct a series of activities as part of a comprehensive action plan on elimination of single-use plastic. The Directorate of Education (DoE) listed various activities like giving speech on innovative ideas for plastic waste management, poster making and essay writing which will be conducted online since schools are closed in view of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the Plastic Waste Management Rules in March 2016 to tackle the menace of plastic wastage. The rules make source segregation of various types of waste mandatory.

“The rules introduce Extended Producer Responsibility, as an environment policy instrument and assign the physical, financial and environmental responsibility to producers and importers of plastic,” said the DoE.

In this connection the modalities for preparation of the comprehensive action plan are being readied. To generate awareness and capacity building by development of a public movement , NCC, NSS and school

students should be engaged, said the Directorate. “A consolidated report of activities conducted is to be maintained by district coordinators,” the DoE added.