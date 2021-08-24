STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Kejriwal inaugurates India’s first smog tower, but project far from over

On a pilot basis, the 24-metre tower’s effectiveness will be studied. If results are positive, this may be replicated in other sites.

Published: 24th August 2021 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

The smog tower inaugurated at Connaught Place on Monday | Parveen Negi

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated an incomplete smog tower 
On a pilot basis, the 24-metre tower's effectiveness will be studied. If results are positive, this may be replicated in other sites.

Situated in a residential area on Hanuman Road, New Delhi Municipal Council’s area, the tower stopped functioning after the inauguration ceremony. “The tower will fully function after about a month. The filters are not in place yet. The structure, however, is ready and that’s why it was inaugurated. Some work remains to be done,” informed Santosh Singh, member of the Tata Projects team. “The filters are stocked in a truck. Work on fitting them will start soon,” he added.

The project is a joint collaboration of multiple organisations. Tata Projects executed the tower’s establishment, NBCC provided project consultancy, while IIT Delhi and Bombay supervised its technicalities. 

“The project is ready except for the filters. Filter frames are also ready, we just have to slide them in. Filters have not been fitted yet because of the rainy season. Our expert partners also advised against fitting the filters right now,” said Anwar Ali, project in-charge of the smog tower and Delhi Pollution Control Committee official.

According to officials, a similar tower is being readied at Anand Vihar, one of the country’s most polluted areas. “A massive development is taking place in Delhi government’s fight against pollution with the inauguration of this smog tower. Supported by technology never seen in India, this is the first of its kind in the country. No one even attempted to establish such a tower in India till now.

This tower will combat air pollution massively.” boasted Chief Minister Kejriwal at the inauguration. The government seems to be in a hurry to meet the deadline set by Supreme Court for the authorities to take concrete steps to tackle the air pollution problem of the city. 

