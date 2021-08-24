Delhi records 39 new Covid cases, zero death in last 24 hours

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 39 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatality for the fifth day on the trot, according to data shared by the health department here.

This is the 15th time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic that the city logged zero fatality in a day.

The health bulletin said 112 cases pertaining to previous weeks were added on the ICMR portal by Mandoli prisons.

According to the bulletin, 114 people were discharged in the city in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city has climbed to 14,37,485, out of which 14,11,995 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 25,079 and the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent, it said.

Out of 12,057 beds, only 264 are occupied, it said.

Twenty-six people have succumbed to the disease this month so far.

The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

A total of 64,810 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 42,085 were RTPCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

The national capital had recorded 17 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 28 last year, and zero death for the fourth day on the trot on Monday, while the positivity rate was 0.04 per cent.

On Sunday, the city reported 24 COVID-19 cases as the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent.

On Saturday, the capital had reported 19 coronavirus cases.

There are at present 411 active cases in Delhi, up from 374 the previous day and 106 of them are under home isolation, a slight increase from 107 the previous day.

The number of containment zones stands at 220, down from 228 a day ago, it said.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

According to officials, around 160 PSA oxygen generation plants with a total capacity of 148.11 metric tonnes are being installed at various government and private hospitals in the city.

While 66 plants are being installed in Delhi government hospitals, 10 are being set up in central government hospitals and 84 in private healthcare facilities.

According to government data, over 1.24 crore beneficiaries have been administered in the national capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

Over 35 lakh people have received both doses.