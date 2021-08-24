STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers protest: SC as Delhi's neighbouring states to find solution to border blockade

SC asks Centre, states to solve issue of highways being blocked by anti-farm law agitators

Published: 24th August 2021 08:02 AM

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for over nine months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday said the central government and Delhi’s neighbouring states should find a solution to road blocks on the national capital’s borders due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws.

At the outset of the hearing, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Mukherjee told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, “What is happening Mr Mehta. Why can’t you find a solution? You have to find a solution to this problem. They have the right to protest but at the designated places. Due to the protests, inflow and outflow of traffic cannot be disrupted”.

The bench said this will have an impact on toll collection as well because vehicles will not be able to pass through due to the blockades. Mehta informed the bench that petitioner Monica Agrawal, a Noida resident, who has sought removal of blockade, is not available due to connectivity problems as she is in some rural area.

The bench then ordered, “Solution lies in the hands of the Union of India and the concerned state governments. They have to coordinate to find a solution that when a protest takes place, roads are not blocked and traffic is not disrupted to cause inconvenience to the common people”.

Mehta said that if the court is willing to pass some orders then two farmers unions can be made parties and he can give their names. The bench said that tomorrow another two unions will come forward and say they represent the farmers and this will go on. The top court asked Mehta during the brief hearing, “Please workout something and post the matter for hearing on September 20”. On March 26, the top court had issued notice to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on the plea by petitioner Monica Agrawal. With PTI inputs

Supreme Court farmers protest Delhi borders Farm Laws border blockade
