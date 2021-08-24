STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Plea challenging Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief filed in SC: HC informed

The submission was made in response to the high court's August 18 query on whether any other plea concerning Asthana's appointment is pending before any court.

Published: 24th August 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed on Tuesday that a petition challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner has also been filed before the Supreme Court.

The submission was made in response to the high court's August 18 query on whether any other plea concerning Asthana's appointment is pending before any court.

The query was raised while hearing a petition by an advocate challenging Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner and extension of his service by one year.

At the outset, advocate Prashant Bhushan informed a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that he has filed a petition on behalf of NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) before the Supreme Court on August 10 challenging Asthana's appointment and it is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

"It is informed to this court that on very same appointment under challenge, already a writ petition has been preferred before the Supreme Court and the said matter is coming up for further hearing", the bench said while dictating the order.

To this, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, said the plea has not yet been heard by the Supreme Court and it will be the first hearing on Wednesday.

"It is not before the court, it is before the registry. There is a marked distinction between the two," he said, adding that they have not been served with the copy of the petition.

The Central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan said they are not aware of such a litigation.

The bench asked Bhushan to give a copy of the petition to the Centre's counsel and listed the petition filed before it by Sadre Alam, a practising advocate, for hearing on September 24.

The bench said it had raised the query if any such petition concerning Asthana's appointment was pending in any other court as it was in its mind that some matter was there.

"There cannot be two orders in a similar matter. What if there are contradictory orders or observations," it said.

The 1984-batch IPS officer, serving as the director general of Border Security Force, was appointed the Delhi Police Commissioner on July 27, four days before his superannuation on July 31.

In his petition before the high court, Alam has sought quashing of the July 27 order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs appointing Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner and also the order granting inter-cadre deputation and extension of service to him.

Advocate B S Bagga, representing Alam, has argued that Asthana's appointment was in violation of the existing service law.

"Four days before retirement he was appointed to the post," he has stated as he claimed that the service conditions mandate a minimum residual tenure of six months.

ASG Sharma had contended that this petitioner has no locus standi to challenge Asthana's appointment.

The plea also sought initiation of steps for appointing the Delhi Police Commissioner strictly in accordance with the direction issued by the Supreme Court earlier.

"The impugned orders (of MHA) are in clear and blatant breach of the directions passed by the Supreme Court of India in Prakash Singh case as (i) respondent no.2 (Asthana) did not have a minimum residual tenure of six months; (ii) no UPSC panel was formed for appointment of Delhi Police Commissioner; and (iii) the criteria of having a minimum tenure of two years has been ignored," the plea said.

It claimed the High-Powered Committee comprising the Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition, in its meeting held on May 24, 2021, rejected the Central government's attempt to appoint Asthana as the CBI Director on the basis of the "six-month rule" as laid down by the Supreme Court in Prakash Singh.

The appointment of Asthana to the post of Commissioner of Police, Delhi must be set aside on the same principle, it said.

The petition with similar prayers which has been filed by CPIL before the Supreme Court has urged to direct the central government to produce the July 27 order it issued, approving the inter-cadre deputation of Asthana from Gujarat cadre to AGMUT cadre.

The petition has also urged the apex court to set aside the Centre's order to extend Asthana's service period.

A contempt plea in the apex court by advocate M L Sharma has been filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for appointing Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner in alleged violation of the judgement in Prakash Singh case.

In his petition, Sharma has said that according to the apex court's judgement of July 3, 2018, the process of appointment should begin three months prior to the vacancy and the person being appointed must have a reasonable period of service left.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Rakesh Asthana Delhi Police
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp